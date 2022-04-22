Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $208.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $195.25 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

