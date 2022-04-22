Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $388,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 72.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 14.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 27.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 47.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE:GNRC opened at $241.00 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $233.03 and a one year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.57.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.45.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.