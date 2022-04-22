Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $463,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 4,055.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $470.73.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $391.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $376.81 and a one year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

