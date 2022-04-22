Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 134.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Fortinet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.00.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,838 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $321.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.75, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.78 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

