Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,217,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 436.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,394,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,548 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,081,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,176,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of YMM opened at $5.28 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

