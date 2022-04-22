Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,283 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 88.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XPEV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

XPEV stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.71. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 6.48.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.