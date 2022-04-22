Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $4,000,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,622 shares of company stock valued at $69,547,040. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $162.61 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

