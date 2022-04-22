Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,900 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Hershey by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 84.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HSY opened at $228.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.67. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $157.94 and a twelve month high of $231.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,018,187 shares of company stock valued at $207,120,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

