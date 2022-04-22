Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 60 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.65.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,387 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $1,483,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.24, for a total value of $1,509,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,387 shares of company stock worth $20,992,262 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
