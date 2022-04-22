Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 287 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KR opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.26. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

