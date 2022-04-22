Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 2,175 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $188.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.70 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Vertical Research increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

