Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 15,780 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 7,172.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $508,995,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $44,520,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,021,000 after purchasing an additional 375,583 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,138,000 after purchasing an additional 272,169 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHI opened at $73.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.79 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.68.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

