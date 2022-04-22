Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

HASI opened at $40.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

