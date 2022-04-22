Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Shares Down 3.5%

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 16,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 57,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
The company has a current ratio of 11.58, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67.
Hannan Metals Company Profile (CVE:HAN)
