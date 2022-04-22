Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Shares Down 3.5%

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 16,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 57,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a current ratio of 11.58, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67.

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

