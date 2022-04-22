Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives $21.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,584,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $611,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015,438 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,741,000 after acquiring an additional 325,025 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,775,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,067,000 after acquiring an additional 271,768 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,858,000 after acquiring an additional 253,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 1.49. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

