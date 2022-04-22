Hamster Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Hamster has a market cap of $12.87 million and $220,127.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046253 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.29 or 0.07473613 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00037783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,512.40 or 0.99956525 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

