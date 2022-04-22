H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.87

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.80. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 12,867 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $162.01 million, a P/E ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91.

H2O Innovation ( OTCMKTS:HEOFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $33.33 million during the quarter.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

