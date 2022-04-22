GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,871,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,106,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,025. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.86.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

