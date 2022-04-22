Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Plans $0.00 Dividend

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0011 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of GULTU opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.

