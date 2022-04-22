Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities raised shares of Guidewire Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.90.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $91.76 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $108,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $67,267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,710,000 after acquiring an additional 308,579 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 934,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,049,000 after acquiring an additional 251,265 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,958,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,403,000 after acquiring an additional 222,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,530,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

