Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMBOY)

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

