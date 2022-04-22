Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMBOY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Bimbo (BMBOY)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.