Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) to announce $165.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.64 million to $167.89 million. Groupon posted sales of $263.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $821.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $784.41 million to $861.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $920.11 million, with estimates ranging from $840.67 million to $962.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on GRPN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Groupon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of GRPN stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $19.51. 787,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Groupon has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $582.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51.

In related news, insider Jan Barta bought 106,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,735.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,429,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,267,005.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 793,852 shares of company stock worth $15,867,863 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Groupon by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Groupon by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Groupon by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,683 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

