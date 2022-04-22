Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.98

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greencore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

