Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) fell 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.65 and last traded at $29.70. 30,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,095,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

Several research firms recently commented on GPRE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

