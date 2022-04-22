Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) fell 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.65 and last traded at $29.70. 30,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,095,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.
Several research firms recently commented on GPRE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.
The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.
Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Plains (GPRE)
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.