Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $687.73 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) will report sales of $687.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $720.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $658.20 million. Green Plains reported sales of $553.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.25). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

GPRE stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.40. 1,890,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 85,168 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth $2,427,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

