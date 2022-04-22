Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $59.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.85. The company has a market capitalization of $762.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $62.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $286,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $37,533.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,363 shares of company stock worth $383,326 in the last 90 days. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 68,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

