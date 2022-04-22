Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $1.77 on Monday. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $649.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.99.

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 446.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 58,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 19.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

