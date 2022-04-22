Graham (NYSE:GHM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GHM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graham has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.18.

NYSE GHM opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $82.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.64, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.80. Graham has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $15.55.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Graham had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graham will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 137,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Graham by 9,940.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 43,398 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 166,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Graham by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 134,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

