Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives $22.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOSS. Citigroup raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $169,601.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $51,990.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,038 shares of company stock valued at $358,542 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 26.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOSS stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 32,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,498. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

