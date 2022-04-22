Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Acumen Capital from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Acumen Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FOOD. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$6.25 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodfood Market has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.33.

Goodfood Market stock opened at C$2.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.32. Goodfood Market has a one year low of C$2.02 and a one year high of C$10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of C$178.53 million and a PE ratio of -3.44.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

