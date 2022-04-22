Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Lowered to C$3.75

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GDDFF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.19.

Goodfood Market stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. Goodfood Market has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $8.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

