Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodfood Market has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDDFF opened at $1.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45. Goodfood Market has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $8.44.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

