Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.11. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40.

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 25.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Verdad Advisers LP increased its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

