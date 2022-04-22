GOME Retail (OTCMKTS:GMELY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.50

Shares of GOME Retail Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GMELY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19.
GOME Retail Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMELY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GOME Retail (GMELY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for GOME Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GOME Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.