Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges

Gold Poker (GPKR) traded up 148% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded 101% higher against the dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $12,798.91 and approximately $5.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00045308 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.29 or 0.07401862 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,560.49 or 1.00031413 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00035877 BTC.

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

