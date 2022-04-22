Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.850-$8.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.85-8.25 EPS.

Globe Life stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,811,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Globe Life by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

