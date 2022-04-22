Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4,049.00 and last traded at $4,032.00. Approximately 21 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 96 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4,005.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,984.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4,497.15.

Get Givaudan alerts:

About Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.