Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$26.50

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

GEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$27.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.96.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$25.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50. The company has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$20.34 and a 52-week high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.1299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

In related news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$105,074.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at C$389,498.06.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

