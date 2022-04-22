Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Price Target Raised to €18.00 at Barclays

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from €16.00 ($17.20) to €18.00 ($19.35) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GRPTF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Getlink from €16.60 ($17.85) to €17.50 ($18.82) in a report on Friday. HSBC cut Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getlink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRPTF remained flat at $$19.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 500. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. Getlink has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $19.14.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

