Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.70-7.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.61. The company issued revenue guidance of +10-12% yr/yr to $20.76-21.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.80 billion.Genuine Parts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.700-$7.850 EPS.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $138.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 438.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 38,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 31,542 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 415.2% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

