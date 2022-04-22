Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Gentex updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $29.82. 69,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.77. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $57,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 14,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $453,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 50,922 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 823,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,685,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Gentex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 176,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

