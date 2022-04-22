Genesis Shards One Day Trading Volume Hits $17,882.00 (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $529,574.65 and $17,882.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00046417 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.97 or 0.07463329 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,516.42 or 0.99772382 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00036499 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

