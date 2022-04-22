General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in General Electric by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in General Electric by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in General Electric by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $91.72 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.42.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

