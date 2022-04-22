General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Increased by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $149,257,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after acquiring an additional 852,849 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $77,904,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,937,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

NYSE:GE opened at $91.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.42. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

