General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.30. General Electric posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $367,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $363,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1,093.0% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,653,000 after buying an additional 112,511 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.72. 4,497,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,471,232. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.42. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

