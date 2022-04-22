Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $451.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $1,493,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,985,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Generac by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 3,393.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $21.75 on Friday, reaching $237.98. 867,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,000. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. Generac has a 12-month low of $233.03 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Generac will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

