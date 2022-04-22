Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gencor Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GENC opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $154.35 million, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.61. Gencor Industries has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 2.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in Gencor Industries by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 192,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 31,951 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gencor Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Gencor Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gencor Industries by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

