Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002451 BTC on popular exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $222.23 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 223,660,568 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

