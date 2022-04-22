Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $422.67

Shares of Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 422.67 ($5.50) and traded as low as GBX 350.55 ($4.56). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 360 ($4.68), with a volume of 11,818 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 415.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 623.67. The firm has a market cap of £51.86 million and a PE ratio of 6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55.
About Gear4music (LON:G4M)
