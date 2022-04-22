Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $422.67

Shares of Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 422.67 ($5.50) and traded as low as GBX 350.55 ($4.56). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 360 ($4.68), with a volume of 11,818 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 415.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 623.67. The firm has a market cap of £51.86 million and a PE ratio of 6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55.

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, and related accessories, such as guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products consisting electronic drums, acoustic drum kits, drum pads, hybrid drumming products, cymbals, snare drums, individual drums, and drum hardware and accessories, such as noise controllers, parts and spares, and drumsticks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

