GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) has been assigned a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($44.09) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.00 ($46.24).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €38.81 ($41.73) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €41.73. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €33.27 ($35.77) and a one year high of €48.55 ($52.20).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

